Services For Edgewood Shooting Victim Announced

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–A viewing for Edgewood shooting victim Enis Mrvolijak will be held Tuesday, according to Advance Granite Solutions, the company where Mrvolijak worked.

Mrvolijak was one of three victims authorities say was killed by disgruntled employee Radee Prince at the granite company where they all worked.

Tuesday October 24th there will be a viewing for Enis from 4 to 8 PM. At 4300 Wabash Avenue Baltimore MD 21215 March Funeral Home. pic.twitter.com/DZfKChQaWi — Advanced Granite (@AdvGranite) October 21, 2017

Authorities say Prince gathered the group of workers and shot and killed Mrvoljak, 48, who was from Dundalk, Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Arlington, Virginia and Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen.

Two of the victims continue fighting for their lives at Maryland Shock Trauma.

The two victims at Shock Trauma are identified as Enoc Sosa, 38 and Jose Roberto Flores, 37.

