Elderly Woman Dies In Early Morning Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed that a 69-year-old woman died from injuries sustained from an early morning fire Sunday.

Fire officials say the incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Clydesdale Avenue.

When crews arrived to the the scene, they witnessed smoke coming from the home. Firefighters then found the elderly woman on the second floor not breathing.

After performing CPR, medics rushed the woman to the hospital, where she recovered a pulse in the ambulance. The woman later died around 6 a.m. at the hospital.

Officials say the woman suffered burns to  her face and upper chest area.

The exact cause of death is to be determined by medical examiner.

The fire is under investigation and officials are working to determine if there was a working smoke alarm in the building or any other person.

