Man On Motorcycle Seriously Injured After Avoiding Collision With Pickup Truck

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has been seriously injured after avoiding a collision with his motorcycle and a pickup truck Sunday morning in Ellicott City.
Howard County police said around 10 a.m., Eugene Alfred Shields, 46, was driving north on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 6100 block of Meadowridge Road when a 2011 Chevy Silverado, driven by Loren Douglas McDaniel, 62, traveling south, made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing Shields to come to an abrupt stop, injuring himself.
Shields was flown to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
McDaniel remained at the scene and was not injured.
Meadowridge Road was closed between Old Stockbridge Road and Route 100 for about two hours.
