Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery

School Rape Case Quietly Ends With Dropped Child Porn Charge

Filed Under: rockville high school rape

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The prosecution of two Hispanic teens who entered the country illegally and were later charged with raping a 14-year-old girl has ended.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Maryland prosecutors dropped child pornography charges against Henry Sanchez Milian. He no longer faces any counts filed after the girl said she was raped at Rockville High School.

Prosecutors initially charged Sanchez Milian and a 17-year-old boy with rape, drawing national attention to the case.

Defense attorneys claimed the sex was consensual. Prosecutors dropped the rape charges but filed child porn counts. Police said the 17-year-old received nude images of the girl and shared them with 18-year-old Sanchez Milian.

The 17-year-old resolved his case in juvenile court after admitting to possessing one image. The Associated Press does not generally name juvenile offenders.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch