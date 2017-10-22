School Rape Case Quietly Ends With Dropped Child Porn Charge

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The prosecution of two Hispanic teens who entered the country illegally and were later charged with raping a 14-year-old girl has ended.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Maryland prosecutors dropped child pornography charges against Henry Sanchez Milian. He no longer faces any counts filed after the girl said she was raped at Rockville High School.

Prosecutors initially charged Sanchez Milian and a 17-year-old boy with rape, drawing national attention to the case.

Defense attorneys claimed the sex was consensual. Prosecutors dropped the rape charges but filed child porn counts. Police said the 17-year-old received nude images of the girl and shared them with 18-year-old Sanchez Milian.

The 17-year-old resolved his case in juvenile court after admitting to possessing one image. The Associated Press does not generally name juvenile offenders.

