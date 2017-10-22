Warmer Fall Months Leading To Increase In Stink Bug Population

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Scientists are reporting a record number of stink bugs in the U.S.

Tracey Leong explains what this means now that the seasons are changing.

Well after feasting all spring and summer on plants and fruit, stink bugs are getting ready to hibernate making their way into your home for the winter.

These invasive bugs are swarming across the U.S., becoming an annoying pest whose population is booming.

“Literally trillions and billions of stinkbugs nationwide,” says Michael Raupp, University of Maryland Entomologist.

The insects’ population saw a sudden jump because of the warmer conditions, and they’re a pest that thrives in the heat, and feast on fruits, vegetables, and plants.

“Stink bugs are the worst,” says a University of Maryland student.

“They are everywhere so you don’t really pay attention to them,” says another student.

Now that the seasons are changing, these stinky pests are searching for a place to hibernate.

“They are coming to find a place to chill out, lower their metabolism, survive winter, then get up and get back outside,” says Raupp.

Raupp says they are now trying to move into your home, creeping through the window or any open crack.

Experts recommend sealing your home as tight as a car door. A small bottle with soapy water makes a good trap, or vacuuming them up to freeze and use as compost.

It’s also recommended to not crush them, because like their name stink bugs will release a very bad odor when crushed, but they are not poisonous to humans.

