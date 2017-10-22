Weather Blog: Cold Front On Its Way

Another work week is upon us and this one includes a cool down! Temperatures will be in the upper 50s when we wake up Monday morning.

Clouds will build through the day, making for a rather gray afternoon. Despite the lack of sunshine, highs will be in the mid 70s with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front moves through on Tuesday, bringing not only fall-like weather but also some much needed rain!

Thanks to a line of storms well ahead of the front, rain and strong winds could arrive as early as Monday evening. Gusts between 35 and 40 mph are possible from dinnertime through the overnight hours. The bulk of the storms should be out of our way by noon on Tuesday but don’t put the umbrella away quite yet because showers may linger through the evening.

As for rain totals, most of Maryland will get about a half inch to an inch, with no flooding expected.

Tuesday’s temps will still manage to climb into the low 70s but by Wednesday, we’ll be feeling the effects of the front.

Temps will top out near 60 with overnight lows in the mid 40s. The 60s stick around through the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine in store!

