Baltimore City Council To Have Hearing On Reviving “Dollar House” Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council members are expected to hold a hearing this week in the hopes of reviving the city’s “Dollar House Program.” That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. 

The program is a way to revitalize some of the city’s struggling neighborhoods. In the 1980s, city official sold houses for one dollar and helped finance rehabilitation of the properties through low-interest loans if homeowners agreed to live in the houses for a specific period of time.

Currently, Baltimore has thousands of vacant buildings and many are owned by the city government.

During her mayoral campaign, Mayor Catherine Pugh endorsed Mayor William Donald Schaefer’s “Dollar House” -program as a success she wanted to emulate. As part of her housing plan, she wrote she wanted to “provide imaginative tax incentives for developers and individuals.

City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke has now introduced a resolution that is being supported by the rest of the Council. The hearing will take place Wednesday evening at 5.

