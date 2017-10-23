6 Juveniles Arrested After Report Of Fight On MTA Bus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six juveniles have been arrested after a report of a fight on an MTA bus near the intersection of Charles Street and North Avenue in Baltimore.

Police say one of those juveniles was involved with an altercation with an adult female on the bus, and the others came to his or her aid.

When officers arrived, the group had surrounded a city police officer.

All six were arrested and taken into custody. One of them suffered a bite mark and was taken to an area hospital. The details of what they are charged with have not been released.

The officer was not injured.

The adult female involved in the initial altercation apparently got off the bus, and police say they don’t know who she is or where she went.

