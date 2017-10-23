Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery

Bank Robbery In Baltimore County Leads To Crash, Arrest In The City

Filed Under: Baltimore County police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police have arrested two suspects in the City after allegedly robbing a bank in the County Monday morning.

Officers say just before noon, they responded to a bank robbery at a Sun Trust Bank located in the 8700 block of Belair Road. Police saw the suspect’s truck on Belair Road and attempted to stop the truck.

The truck refused to pull over and continued to flee south on Belair Road. Once in the City, the truck crashed into another car on Belair Road.

Officers arrested a man and a woman who were in the truck. Both were transported to local hospitals.

The occupant who was in the car that was hit was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

