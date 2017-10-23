Harford Co. Senator To Introduce Legislation To Reinstate Death Penalty In Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A state senator from the county where three granite business employees were shot and killed last week, allegedly by a coworker, wants to reinstate the death penalty in Maryland.

Senator Robert G. Cassilly, of Harford County, wants lethal injection to be a possible punishment for certain crimes — including the murder of two or more people as part of a single incident, serial murders, murders of law enforcement officials, the murder of a witness to certain kinds of crimes, murder that occurs during a rape or sex offense and murder during the commission of a hate crime.

Cassilly says he wants the method of execution to be lethal injection with a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

