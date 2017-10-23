Charges Dropped Against Undocumented Md. Immigrant Accused Of Raping High School Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Charges have been dropped for an undocumented immigrant accused of raping a Maryland high school girl.

After much controversy, all charges against one of the two suspects have been dropped.

Montgomery County police say a 14-year-old Rockville high student accused 18-year-old Henry Sanchez Milian, an undocumented immigrant, of rape.

In March, Sanchez Milian was charged with rape, weeks later, prosecutors dropped the charges and then re-charged him with child porn, but on Friday, prosecutors were forced to drop those charges as well.

Sanchez Milian’s attorney Andrew Jezic said the 14-year-old’s parent refused to allow her to speak in court.

“It was a rush to judgement,” Jezic said. “They did not look at the text, they did not look at the Instagram, and if they had done that within a day or two, they would have figured out that Henry was totally innocent.”

The allegations brought unwanted attention to Montgomery County. The school system said it received threatening phone calls, even the White House chimed in.

“And it’s horrendous and horrible and disgusting what this young woman in Rockville went through,” said former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Sanchez Milian and a 17-year-old, who was also named in the case, came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.

Jezic believes the rape allegations only made headlines because of their immigration status.

“It’s just a shame that so many people used this case,” Jezic said. “They saw it as a vehicle to make a point politically.”

Jezic says Sanchez Milian is still in jail, but he has a bond hearing in about a month, and because the charges were dropped the attorney says Sanchez Milian will have a better shot at fighting deportation.

Rape charges against the 17-year-old were also dropped, but he admitted he had an image that the girl sent to him and that part of the case has been resolved in juvenile court.

