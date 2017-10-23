Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery

Civil Rights Groups Ask Charges To Be Dropped Against Pregnant, Muslim MICA Teacher Removed From SW Flight

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Thirty-one civil rights groups have signed and released a coalition letter Monday morning asking charges to be dropped against a pregnant, Maryland Muslim professor who was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight last month.

The statement, which was sent to Southwest Airlines and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, ask that all criminal charges be dropped against Anila Daulatzai, who’s a professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA).

The civil rights groups also ask that new protocols and racism training be implemented regarding the deescalation and mediation of incidents similar to Daulatzai’s.

This is a developing story.

