School Bus Crash On Route 29 North In Howard County, Injures 5 People

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a crash involving a school bus.
Police believe just before 7 A school bus traveling westbound on Route 100 lost control as it was exiting onto Route 29 Northbound. As a result, the bus flipped onto its side.
A car heading northbound on Route 29 hit the bus. Two adults and two juveniles inside the bus
in Howard County has closed all lanes of U.S. 29 Monday morning. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
The crash happened just north of MD 100 on the northbound travel lanes.
Howard County emergency officials say at least five people suffered minor injuries.
Motorists are being urged to seek other routes.