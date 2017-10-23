Wind Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland Into Early Tuesday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A wind advisory is in effect for a large part of Maryland until early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service says a wind advisory is in effect for parts of Washington, Frederick, Howard, Harford, Montgomery and Baltimore Counties and Baltimore City and D.C.
The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The areas of most concern will be near I-81 and I-95 from Monday night into midnight, the National Weather Service says.
Winds are expected to blow south from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
There may be scattered trees and power line damage and difficulty driving vehicles.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook