Aberdeen PD Seeks Man Who Faces Rape, Other Charges For Attacks On Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department has identified the man believed to be responsible for two violent attacks on women in the area in September.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Davonnte Oneal Sconion of Liberty Street. He’s charged with first degree rape, attempted first degree rape, first degree assault, and numerous other sex offenses.

Police say thee first incident occurred on Sunday, September 10, when officers responded to a call for a reported rape that occurred in the unit block of Carol Avenue around 9:21 p.m. They met with a female victim who alleged she was raped and robbed at knife point.

She said she had arranged a meeting with a man she met on Backpage, an online classified website. After arranging the meeting, she says she was accosted by a tall, black male, who was wearing a gray jacket and facemask. The suspect placed a knife to the victim’s right side and escorted her onto a property in the unit block of Carol Avenue, where he raped her at knifepoint and then stole money from her.

The second incident occurred the next day, September 11. Police were notified of an attempted sexual assault and robbery that occurred in the unit block of Liberty Street around 8:58 p.m.

Responding officers met with a female victim who was suffering from lacerations, a puncture wound to her stomach and a head injury. Detectives interviewed the victim who described her attacker as a black male in his 20s with a thin build, approximately 5-foot-10 with dark brown skin. Investigators determined the victim arranged to meet the suspect after an encounter on Backpage.

Call Detective Divel or Detective Alexander of the Aberdeen Police Department with tips at 410-272-2121. Sconion is considered dangerous, so do not approach him. All tips are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

