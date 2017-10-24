Police Increase Patrol On Jones Falls Bike Trail After Recent Assaults, Robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are warning riders in Baltimore to be careful after reports that a group of young males have been cornering riders and stealing their bikes.

Baltimore officers say on two separate occasions Sunday afternoon, a group of about eight young males stole bikes from riders on the popular Jones Falls Bike Trail.

Reports say it appears the males are not afraid to be aggressive.

One of the victims told police he was even pushed into a guard rail.

“People may have just figured out it’s like a place that you can jump people on bikes and nobody can do anything about it,” said Casey McMann of Baltimore Bicycle Works.

Police say after one of the reported incidents, the department sent up its chopper to scour the area, but none of the suspects were found.

“Because of the close proximity of the two incidents on the same day, we believe that some of the juveniles if not all of them may be involved in both of the incidents,” said Detective Jeremy Silbert of the Baltimore Police Department.

This is yet another case where police are investigating young people accused of brazen attacks.

In March, a group was caught on video physically assaulting a man downtown.

Then former City Council Woman Rikki Spector was beaten during a car jacking attempt. Police later arrested a 15- and 13-year-old.

Baltimore police say they’ve increased patrols on the bike trail as local bikers try to protect themselves.

“I feel like if you don’t feel safe and you’re going this way towards the switchback, you’re more than welcome to hangout at the shop and see if you can find a fellow rider,” McMann said.

Bikemore, the biking advocacy group in the City, says it’s sending out volunteers on the trail to have an increased presence on the trail.

Police say none of the victims whose bikes were stolen had major injuries.

