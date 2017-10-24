Which Part Of The Baltimore Area Has The Worst Traffic?

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– New rankings say Interstate 695 near Woodlawn will have you hitting the brakes more than anywhere else in the Baltimore area.

The study conducted by Inrix senior economist Bob Pishue says the amount of time Baltimore drivers spend stuck in traffic makes it one of the slower moving cities in the country.

[Reporter: What do you think about the traffic on 695?]

“I try to avoid it,” driver Walli Broughton said.

The study marked a dozen locations on the beltway as the busiest spots around. It’s no surprise for those who watch it turn into a parking lot every morning and night.

“That wasted time is calculated. Lost fuel? You’re wasting fuel not moving anywhere. It’s very unproductive and there’s a cost to that,” Pishue said.

The less than half-mile stretch of 695 near Woodlawn between Security Boulevard and Interstate 70, is the worst place for Baltimore area drivers to be during rush hour.

The lanes see more than 200,000 cars a day.

Charm City ranks as 33rd in the U.S. for the amount of time drivers sit in traffic.

The silver lining?

“I think in the Baltimore region, you guys are pretty lucky,” Pishue said. “I know that’s kind of a consolation prize.”

Traffic counts from 2016 say Baltimore area drivers average about 26 hours a year sitting in congested traffic.

Researchers say drivers could see some relief in the next few years because several state and local road projects are in the works.

