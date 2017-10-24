Dietz & Watson’s Hometown Hero: Coast Guard CWO-4 Tracy Wade

(Sponsored Content) – Tracy joined the Coast Guard in 1992 at the age of 18 and went on to become a machinery technician. In 2006, he was commissioned as Chief Warrant Officer. In his 25 years of service, he has been stationed at a variety of Coast Guard units. He has been a part of a major oil spill cleanup as well as several search and rescue cases.

He grew up on the Chesapeake Bay and at the age of 16, he had seen a recruiter for the first time and when he learned the Coast Guard’s motto, “semper paratus” – which means always ready – from that moment he knew that is what he wanted to do.