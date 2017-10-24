Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

Dietz & Watson’s Hometown Hero: Coast Guard CWO-4 Tracy Wade

Filed Under: Hometown Heroes

(Sponsored Content) – Tracy joined the Coast Guard in 1992 at the age of 18 and went on to become a machinery technician.  In 2006,  he was commissioned as Chief Warrant Officer.  In his 25 years of service, he has been stationed at a variety of Coast Guard units.  He has been a part of a major oil spill cleanup as well as several search and rescue cases.

He grew up on the Chesapeake Bay and at the age of 16, he had seen a recruiter for the first time and when he learned the Coast Guard’s motto, “semper paratus” – which means always ready – from that moment he knew that is what he wanted to do.
His grandfather and father served in the Navy and his brother served in the Army, so it means a great deal for Tracy to give back to the country.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch