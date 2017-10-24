Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

Father Of Missing Texas Toddler Now Says She Choked On Milk

Filed Under: Sherin Mathews, Wesley Mathews

DALLAS (AP) — The father of a missing 3-year-old North Texas girl has changed his story, saying she choked while drinking milk at 3 a.m. and that he took her body outside after he believed she had died.

Wesley Mathews, who adopted Sherin Mathews from India, presented his new story after going to the Richardson Police Department with his lawyer on Monday afternoon.

Richardson Police are still waiting Tuesday for confirmation that the body of a small child found Sunday morning in a culvert about half a mile from the Mathews’ home is Sherin. Investigators have said that they believe it is.

The new version of events is detailed in Mathews’ arrest warrant. He was arrested Monday and charged with felony injury to a child.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch