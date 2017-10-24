Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

Registration For Maryland Half Marathon Is Up And Running For Cancer Research

By Amy Yensi
Filed Under: Greenebaum Cancer Center, Maryland Half Marathon

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Half Marathon and 5K has been at the forefront of raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

The course for the Maryland Half Marathon is 13 miles; it’s not the most flat trail, but each stride keeps the fight against cancer on track.

All the money raised goes to cancer research.

“It’s just great to do something to give back to the community,” event co-founder Michael Greenebaum said.

The founders of the race presented the County Cup to Nin Rui, of Montgomery County. Rui finished in first place with a time of 1 hour and 17 minutes.

Rui dedicate the run to his friend Jenny Le.

“One of my friends lost her three-year battle to ovarian cancer just during the week of the race,” Rui said. “I really felt her spirit with us. This also extends to any challenges you may face in your life. Just run through it.”

So far the money raised has been used to develop treatment for brain and prostate cancer.

“The $3.5 billion that’s been raised by the Maryland Half Marathon in the 10 years that it’s been around, has permitted us to make advances in cancer treatment that are just now beginning to have a tremendous impact,” said Dr. Kevin Cullen, chairman of the Greenebaum Cancer Center.

The event also includes a 5K and kids fun run, which is sponsored in part by WJZ. It’s set for June 9 next year in Howard County’s Maple Lawn.

The race is traditionally happens in May but was moved to June to allow runners extra training time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Amy Yensi
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch