Registration For Maryland Half Marathon Is Up And Running For Cancer Research

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Half Marathon and 5K has been at the forefront of raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

The course for the Maryland Half Marathon is 13 miles; it’s not the most flat trail, but each stride keeps the fight against cancer on track.

All the money raised goes to cancer research.

“It’s just great to do something to give back to the community,” event co-founder Michael Greenebaum said.

The founders of the race presented the County Cup to Nin Rui, of Montgomery County. Rui finished in first place with a time of 1 hour and 17 minutes.

Rui dedicate the run to his friend Jenny Le.

“One of my friends lost her three-year battle to ovarian cancer just during the week of the race,” Rui said. “I really felt her spirit with us. This also extends to any challenges you may face in your life. Just run through it.”

So far the money raised has been used to develop treatment for brain and prostate cancer.

“The $3.5 billion that’s been raised by the Maryland Half Marathon in the 10 years that it’s been around, has permitted us to make advances in cancer treatment that are just now beginning to have a tremendous impact,” said Dr. Kevin Cullen, chairman of the Greenebaum Cancer Center.

The event also includes a 5K and kids fun run, which is sponsored in part by WJZ. It’s set for June 9 next year in Howard County’s Maple Lawn.

The race is traditionally happens in May but was moved to June to allow runners extra training time.

