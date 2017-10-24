Police: 2 Arrested After Bank Robbery, Police Pursuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and a woman have been arrested after a Monday bank robbery and police pursuit.

Crystal Lynn French, 33, of Grasonville and 38-year-old Matthew Dale Bush of Bear, Delaware, are both charged with robbery and theft. Bush is also charged with resisting arrest.

It started around noon Monday when the SunTrust Bank at 8704 Belair Road was robbed.

The first arriving officer broadcast descriptions of a male suspect and the suspect vehicle, which were both caught on surveillance video.

Officers from the White Marsh Precinct, positioned around Belair Road near the city, observed a vehicle matching the description. The officers initiated a traffic stop, and they say the driver immediately began to flee toward the city.

Baltimore City police were notified and came to assist just as the pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into the vehicle of a civilian, who suffered minor injuries, in the intersection of Federal Street and North Broadway.

Two suspects fled from the crash on foot. Police caught up with them, brought them into custody and identified them as French and Bush.

Both were briefly hospitalized with minor injuries but are now being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

