Harford County Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 49-year-old Harford County man is behind bars after authorities found that he was in possession of child pornography.
Jeffrey Roger Forwood is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.
The investigation into Forwood began in August, after the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit found that child pornography was being distributed from a home in Bel Air.
A search warrant was served at the home early Wednesday morning, and authorities found evidence to arrest Forwood.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 1-800-637-5437.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook