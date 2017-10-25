WATCH WJZ THURSDAY: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m. 

Woman In Critical Condition After Jumping From 3-Story Building During Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is in critical condition and several other people are injured after jumping from the windows of a Baltimore apartment building that was on fire.

Crews responded to 5220 Frankford Avenue around 11 a.m., according to Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark.

Clark says one woman is in critical condition, one woman is in serious condition and two others have minor injuries.

Of the 11 apartments in the building, 10 were occupied.

This is a developing story.

