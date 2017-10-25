13 Alleged Gang Members Charged With Selling Heroin, Cocaine In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 13 alleged gang members have been charged with running a large drug trafficking operation out of Baltimore beginning in 2012.

The suspects were indicted on charges of distribution of heroin and cocaine. One was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and another was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Baltimore Police Department began investigating the McRae and Bagley drug trafficking organization in November 2016.

It was found that starting in 2012, the group sold a large amount of heroin and cocaine at an open-air drug “shop” operating near 1100 North Montford Ave. in Baltimore.

The following were charged in the indictment:

Rodney Addison, a.k.a. “Black,” a.k.a. “Freddy,” age 39, of Baltimore

Deandre Anderson, a.k.a. “Meatball,” age 22, of Baltimore

Kurt Atkins, age 55, of Baltimore

Jackie Bagley, a.k.a. “Bruce,” a.k.a. “Juice,” a.k.a. “Juicy,” age 38, of Baltimore

Vernon Bartee, age 51, of Baltimore, Maryland;

Johntae Brown, a.k.a. “Tipp,” age 19, of Baltimore

Dominic Durham, a.k.a. “Nick,” age 18, of Baltimore

Wilbur Forrester, a.k.a. “Man Man,” a.k.a. “Dreads,” age 38; of Joppa

Keith Johnson, a.k.a. “Tree,” age 46, of Baltimore

Antonio Jones, a.k.a. “Dre,” age 23, of Baltimore

Andrew Manuel, a.k.a. “Low Low, age 21, of Baltimore,

Stancil McNair, a.k.a. “Deandre,” a.k.a. “Do-do,” age 20, of Baltimore

Ernest McRae, a.k.a. “Rat,” a.k.a. “Man Man,” age 37, of Baltimore

10 of the suspects have been taken into custody, but authorities are still working to find Wilbur Forrester, Antonio Jones, and Dominic Durham.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Forrester, Jones or Durham is asked to contact the ATF- Baltimore Field office at 1(888) ATF-TIPS.

