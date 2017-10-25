Three Vehicle Accident In Carroll County, 2 People Taken To The Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Three vehicles were involved in an accident on Wednesday morning in Carroll County.
The incident took place at 7:08 a.m. on Route 30 and Maple Grove Road, near Manchester High School.
Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. One student was involved in the crash, but was not injured.
The crash caused Route 30 to close for a short period of time. This road has reopened.
Maryland State Police is investigating.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook