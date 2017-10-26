Edgewood Granite Company Reopens After Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Advanced Granite Solutions has reopened since the fatal mass shooting occurred last Wednesday in Edgewood.

The company closed its doors after Radee Prince, 37, allegedly shot five coworkers, killing three.

Prince was later captured in Delaware after reportedly shooting someone there after the Edgewood shooting.

Advanced Granite Solutions released the following statement on it’s website Thursday:

“Advanced Granite Solutions (AGS) has been serving Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware for over 10 years. We are a family business with over 35 employees who have a lot of love and respect for each other. Every member of AGS is considered family and our bonds are so strong that even last week’s tragic event could not disrupt us. We are mourning the death of our three wonderful men and praying for quick recovery for the injured. Our staff has shown a lot of tenacity and resilience during this difficult time, and we are forever grateful for their support and compassion. After careful consideration and consulting with our team, we have decided to open our doors today, October 25. Despite the devastating event last week, AGS remains strong thanks to the support of our amazing employees, families, friends, customers, business partners and our community. Once again, we would like to express our gratitude to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as well as the first responders who rushed to our aid. We are dedicated to continue providing excellent service to our customers, sustaining our growth and making sure that each and every member of the AGS family receive the support they need.”