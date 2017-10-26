Mount Vernon Coffee Shop Robbed Twice In Several Weeks

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police are searching for two robbery suspects that were caught on camera stealing from a coffee shop in Mount Vernon.

Baby’s on Fire Cafe has been robbed not once, but twice within a matter of weeks, and each time the suspects made off with less than $20.

The brazen robbery was caught on camera. A suspect in white headed to the counter to grab the tip jar, while the another suspect in red stayed by the door.

Owner David Koslowski followed right behind the suspects.

“It was mainly to see which direction they went so I could tell the police,” he said. “I feel sorry for the kids, I mean there’s not a lot of cash in there.”

The bold act happened Wednesday just before closing time around 5:45 p.m.

The shop installed a security camera after it was robbed in September, possibly by the same guys.

Koslowski says he actually recognized the suspects, they’ve been in and out of the cafe several times, asking bizarre questions, and never buying anything.

Police hope to find the suspects before they target another business.

“He was looking at the menu, leaning in looking at the tip jar and I followed him out casually and saw him talk the guy in the red hoodie, and that was about a week ago and it was the exact same guy in the red hoodie at the door,” Koslowski said.

As a precaution, the cafe has placed the tip jar under the counter and they have a message for the suspects:

“Hire him to clean the window, give him 20 bucks, like do it more honestly,” Koslowski said.

Baltimore police say the two suspects are facing misdemeanor theft charges and investigators are working to determine if they robbed any other nearby businesses.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police.

