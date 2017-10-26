New Bus Route For MTA Between Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Tradepoint Atlantic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new bus route will start next year between Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Tradepoint Atlantic. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The route will be started by the Maryland Transit Service in February.

It will be part of the LocalLink63 line between the Tradepoint campus in Sparrows Point and the hospital in East Baltimore through the Peninsula Expressway, Dunmanway and Dundalk Avenue.

These buses will run every eight to 10 minutes during peak hours.

The MTA is also working on the rest of LocalLink 63 which will go between Bayview and downtown Baltimore. These buses may run every 20 minutes. There are also two options for this portion of the route: either through Eastern Avenue or through Boston Street.

The transportation service will hold a public hearing on the routes on November 15th at 5:30 p.m. at the North Point Library at 1716 Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk.

Officials say they will finalize the route in December with service starting February 4th.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook