SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us! WATCH WJZ THURSDAY: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m.

New Bus Route For MTA Between Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Tradepoint Atlantic

Filed Under: Baltimore, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, MTA, Tradepoint Atlantic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new bus route will start next year between Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Tradepoint Atlantic. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. 

The route will be started by the Maryland Transit Service in February.

It will be part of the LocalLink63 line between the Tradepoint campus in Sparrows Point and the hospital in East Baltimore through the Peninsula Expressway, Dunmanway and Dundalk Avenue.

These buses will run every eight to 10 minutes during peak hours.

The MTA is also working on the rest of LocalLink 63 which will go between Bayview and downtown Baltimore. These buses may run every 20 minutes. There are also two options for this portion of the route: either through Eastern Avenue or through Boston Street.

The transportation service will hold a public hearing on the routes on November 15th at 5:30 p.m. at the North Point Library at 1716 Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk.

Officials say they will finalize the route in December with service starting February 4th.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch