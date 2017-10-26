WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens defeat Dolphins 40-0| PURPLE PRIDE GALLERY | VOTE: Play of the Week 

Ravens Lose Flacco, Beat Dolphins 40-0 Behind Defense

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass before being knocked from the game with a concussion, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated quarterback Matt Moore and the Miami Dolphins in a 40-0 victory Thursday night.

Alex Collins ran for a career-high 113 yards, and Baltimore (4-4) returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the most lopsided shutout in franchise history.

In the midst of one of his best performances of the season, Flacco was struck in the helmet by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso while sliding at the end of an impromptu run. Flacco’s helmet flew off his head, and the 10-year quarterback appeared dazed as he struggled to his feet.

The play occurred with 3 minutes left in the second quarter. Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness, providing Baltimore with a first down that ultimately turned into a touchdown.

