Cecil County Exec Arrested, Charged With Dui; Driving Erratically, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The man who leads Cecil County has been charged with a DUI and negligent driving.

The trooper said they spotted Dr. Alan McCarthy driving erratically on Route 213 around 11 p.m. Thursday.

That’s when they initiated a traffic stop and then an arrest.

“Trooper who was actually going on another call, noticed the black Infiniti driving erratically on southbound route 213,” said Ron Snyder of the Maryland State Police.

The trooper reported a strong smell of alcohol when he approached the vehicle. Dr. McCarthy was processed at a barrack and then released to a sober driver.

“Again, the trooper handled this case like he would any other suspected DUI case,” Snyder said. “No one else was in the vehicle, no injuries were reported. Very by the books as far as that goes.”

The County says Dr. McCarthy was at work Friday performing his regular duties.

State police say any available sobriety tests results will not be released prior to trial.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook