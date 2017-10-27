Dallas Dance Spent More Than A Third Of 2016’s School Days Traveling Out of State While Superintendent

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dallas Dance spent more than a third of school days in 2016 traveling to education conferences that were out of state. That’s according to The Baltimore Sun.

Public records show the traveling came at a cost of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

While he was superintendent, Dance spent more time traveling than any other superintendent in the region.

According to the Baltimore Sun, he made trips with the approval of a series of county board chairs. Dance traveled everywhere from New Orleans to New York, Miami, and San Diego. In 206, he visited 19 cities in 13 states.

During these visits, Dance gave speeches that talked about his initiative to give all students in Baltimore County laptops.

According to other records, one case, an event sponsor paid him $5,000 for a speech, compensation he did not report on financial disclosure forms.

The Maryland State Prosecutor is investigating Dance’s connection with his consulting firm that did business with the school system.

School board members say they were aware Dance traveled, but also knew where he was. They say he was always available by phone. They also said in the age of texting, e-mails, and phone calls, his physical location was unimportant.

