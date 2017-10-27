NFL To Review Controversial Hit On Joe Flacco

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) – As a result of the widespread criticism of the officiating of last night’s match-up between the the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, the league has decided to review the most notable play of the game.

The hit from #Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso to #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is under review by @NFL. Not clear yet if it’s for a possible suspension — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2017

In the midst of one of his best performances of the season, Flacco was struck in the helmet by Miami linebacker Kiko Alonso while sliding at the end of an impromptu run. Flacco’s helmet flew off his head, and the 10-year quarterback appeared dazed as he struggled to his feet.

The play occurred with three minutes left in the second quarter. Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness, providing Baltimore with a first down that ultimately turned into a touchdown

