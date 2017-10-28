17-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Early Morning Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident early Saturday morning, sending a 17-year-old female to the hospital in critical condition.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports the crash happened just before 2:15 a.m., in the 7900 block of WB&A Rd., near Thompson Rd. in Severn.

Police were told that a group of friends had just left a house party, and were walking southbound in the northbound lane.

A vehicle, being driven by someone police believe had just left the same house party, was northbound on the road, driving at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle hit a 17-year-old who was unable to get out of the vehicle’s path.

Police say the driver involved fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with critical injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident or vehicle involved is asked to call 410-222-8573 or 8082.

