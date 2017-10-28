Security Guard Hired To Protect Baltimore Apartments Gunned Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search is on for a killer after a security guard is gunned down outside an apartment building in west Baltimore.

A shocking homicide, as a 29-year-old security guard at Pedestal Gardens Apartments is shot and killed on the job.

A guard on patrol at the complex on Saturday tells WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta the victim was a father, and had been on the job less than a month.

Baltimore police say they were flagged down by a security guard at 11 p.m. Friday, and officers responded to the 1500 block of Eutaw Place, where they found the guard unresponsive.

The gunman hasn’t been arrested.

Residents spoke with WJZ off camera, and they say this is not a safe area, and many of them are not surprised by what happened.

One woman, who asked not to be identified, says she worries about her sister, nieces, and nephews, who live here.

“I wish my sister would move out of here very soon, honestly,” she said.

The guard worked for an independent security company hired to protect residents.

And residents say their presence is needed.

“I get off some times at 11 o’clock at night, and I see security standing outside the gates, and I really feel, honestly, comfortable,” said one resident.

As police launch an investigation, guards on duty say security cameras focused on the courtyard of the building may give the answers detectives need.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

WJZ tried to reach out to the security company the guard worked for, but all phone lines and email addresses have been disconnected.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call police. You can report a tip anonymously.

