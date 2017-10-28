Tropical Storm Phillipe Forms Over Cuba; Heading To Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The depression soaking parts of western Cuba has formed into Tropical Storm Phillipe and is expected to dump heavy rains across South Florida and the Keys.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday evening the storm is moving toward the north at 29 mph (47 kph) and this motion is expected to continue followed by a turn toward the northeast early Sunday when a faster motion toward the northeast is expected. The center of Philippe will move off the northern coast of Cuba and into the Straits of Florida Saturday, and move across the Florida Keys or the southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight.

Philippe’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (64 kph) with higher gusts. The storm is located 120 miles south southwest of the Florida Keys.

