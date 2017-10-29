Maryland Casinos Add New Attractions To Draw Crowds, Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos are raising the stakes to attract new business and betting on their new attractions to draw crowds.

From new restaurants to hotels, the six casinos are battling for your business.

Casinos want to create a world-class experience for their guests, betting on their celebrity chefs and luxurious decor.

Horseshoe Casino unveiled their third celebrity chef.

“We are so excited to welcome Giada De Laurentiis to Horseshoe Baltimore,” said GM Erin Chamberlin. “She is an amazing chef, a great celebrity also, and you can see her on the Food Network.”

De Laurentiis joins Guy Fieri’s restaurant, and Gordon Ramsay, who plans to have his restaurant open in November.

De Laurentiis will launch her first East Coast restaurant sometime next year.

Upgrading the dining experience to keep up with the evolving gaming industry.

“So what we wanted to do was bring that Las Vegas vibe to our restaurants as well,” Chamberlin said. “And so for us to remain competitive bringing that little slice of Las Vegas with Gordon Ramsay and Giada De Laurentiis is something that really sets us apart in this market.”

Maryland has six casinos that generate millions in revenue every month.

Maryland Live! Casino is building a grand hotel, hoping their latest addition sets them apart as well.

“This new hotel and convention center is a shining example of the progress and prosperity of Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh.

The $200 million project will feature a spa, event space, and upscale amenities.

“Now we’ll be able to tell those customers to stay here and have a good time,” said David Cordish, Cordish Companies chairman. “You gamble and you eat.”

Maryland’s casinos raising the stakes to keep their guests happy and coming back for more.

Maryland casinos saw about a 40 percent jump in combined revenue during the month of September compared to last year.

The new Maryland Live! hotel plans to open in 2018.

