Slain Baltimore Apartment Security Guard Had Just Proposed To Longtime Girlfriend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A manhunt is underway for the person who shot and killed a security guard while he was on the job at a west Baltimore apartment complex Friday.

WJZ’s Amy Yensi spoke to Reginald Jefferson’s fiancée, who says she wants justice. She wants to know who did it, and why. And so do police.

“I feel lost,” Ashley Browner says. “I don’t want anyone to ever experience this type of pain.”

She says the last few days have been agonizing for her and her two children.

“My 3-year-old, she doesn’t understand. But we have a 9-year-old. He completely understands.”

Police say the 29-year-old was on duty at the Pedestal Gardens Apartments on McMechen Street when an unknown suspect walked inside the building, shot him, and ran away.

“This is a man who doesn’t have any type of criminal history,” says police spokesman TJ Smith. “Who’s not involved with any drugs, or gangs or guns. He was hard working family man.”

Jefferson picked up the job just six weeks ago to earn extra money for the holidays. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend earlier this month and was two weeks shy of celebrating his 30th birthday.

“It is the most unbearable pain,” Browner says. “The most unbearable pain. You don’t want to get that phone call in the middle of the night.”

“It’s hard and I’m angry,” she went on to say. “I’m so angry because I know he didn’t deserve it.”

Detectives were back on the scene on Monday, looking for leads on what led to shooting and talking to neighbors.

“It’s scary to know that someone that’s protecting us actually got killed and gunned down,” said neighbor Sharonica Burris.

The family says Jefferson was very involved in the community and even helped start an organization to help young people stay out of trouble.

Now the family and police are urging witnesses to speak up. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Metro Crime Stoppers.

“I guarantee you the same person who did that is the same people we’re always trying to help,” said Reginald’s cousin, Donte Jefferson. “We definitely need people to come forward. Stop being afraid. Everybody out here knows something. They’re here peaking through their windows. They know what happened.”

Browner tells WJZ the couple wanted to get married in the spring of 2019. Instead of planning a wedding, she’s now making funeral arrangements.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook