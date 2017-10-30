Harbaugh On Flacco: ‘There’s A Good Chance He’ll Play’ On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has given hope to fans who were worried about Joe Flacco being out for an extended period of time.
Harbaugh addressed the media on Monday, and when asked about Flacco returning for Sunday’s game against the Titans, he said, “If he’s ready, he’s playing,” and, “I think there’s a good chance he’ll play.”
The Ravens have a bye week after playing the Titans.
Harbaugh also said there is a chance Danny Woodhead would return to practice this week.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook