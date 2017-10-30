Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing 65-Year-Old Man

WATCH WJZ TONIGHT @ 11P: Love and murder. Homicide is a leading cause of death for pregnant women. Why are they especially at risk for domestic violence? Mary Bubala reports.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning.

Michael Dooley was last seen at 11 a.m. on October 27, leaving his home in the 8500 block of Falls Run Rd. in Ellicott City.

He was driving a 2007 gray Acura RDZ with Maryland tags 8BM9381. He was last seen wearing a maroon and gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray Nike sneakers. He also wears wire-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on Dooley is asked to call 911.

