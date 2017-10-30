Senator John McCain To Address Brigade Of MidShipmen In Annapolis

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Large Portion Of Maryland | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Senator John McCain will visit Annapolis to address the Brigade of MidShipmen on Monday night.

The Republican will talk about service to your country and leadership during a lecture.

The senator graduated from the Naval Academy with the Class of 1958 and served in the U.S. Navy until 1981.

The address will take place at 7 p.m. at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Alumni Hall.

 

  1. HMichael Hawkins (@HMichaelHawkins) says:
    October 30, 2017 at 7:39 am

    It’s probably a unique honor to be invited to address the Brigade as an alumnus who was commissioned at the very bottom of his own class at the Academy.

