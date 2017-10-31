Another Victim Randomly Attacked By Group Of Teens At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From the heart of Baltimore’s tourism industry, to a nightmare.

A series of attacks at the Inner Harbor have many on edge, and the victims speaking out.

Just a day after WJZ brought you a story about a New Jersey family of 10 being attacked by a group of teens at the Inner Harbor, another family shares their horrifying story.

Two attacks on the same night at the Inner Harbor. The family of the victims are only sharing their stories with WJZ.

With the holiday season just about here, it usually draws record crowds to the Inner Harbor. Some say this year, there’s no shot they’ll be part of that.

Lying in a hospital bed with no sight out of his one eye. It’s a horrifying ordeal Trashel Maye says no mother should ever have to endure.

“I am disgusted and I’m upset because my son got hurt. Not even just my son, no one should have to go through that,” said Maye.

Maye’s son is just the latest victim of yet another attack at the Inner Harbor.

The night of October 21, a Saturday night out for the 18-year-old victim and his friends, turned out to be a night of bloodshed when they were bombarded by a group of teens.

“He heard screaming, they didn’t know what was going on. These kids walked up to them, hit my son’s friend first in the back of my head, and then my son said one of them came up to him and was trying to hit him, and he was trying to move, but they got him in the eye,” Maye said.

Her son, who doesn’t want to be identified, was left hospitalized and rattled.

“He couldn’t go to school or work cause he couldn’t see out of his eye,” she said. “His eye was closed for days.”

Maye is not the only one who’s outraged and disgusted.

On Monday, WJZ first told you about a family from New Jersey who was attacked by a group of teens at the Inner Harbor that same night.

Both families are fed up and demanding answers from police.

“If this is going on down there, and they know it’s ongoing, why weren’t the police there?,” Maye asked.

It’s what’s becoming a disturbing trend downtown.

Earlier this year, a man was jumped on his way home from work by a group of teens. And before that, councilwoman Rikki Spector was attacked by a group of juveniles.

“We knew it was juveniles, it’s sickening, disturbing, to see some of these young and out of control kids doing what they’re doing. The disrespect from some of these juveniles, it’s unreal and stunning, and it should be to society,” said Baltimore Police Department spokesperson T.J. Smith.

Police say the Inner Harbor is already flooded with cops on a daily basis, but they can’t have officers on every corner.

“These are young people making these reckless decisions and it needs to be more oversight not from just police, but from parents and juvenile services side of things, and the courts of course,” Smith said. “We have to demand more from the system that’s continuing to shield some of these juveniles and get them the help they need.”

While the entire city tries to get a hold on the random attacks, these victims say it’s the last time they’ll visit the heart of Baltimore.

“It’s going to affect them economically, probably because people will avoid the area,” Maye said. “This is the first time my son has ever asked to go outside of Harford County and to the Inner Harbor, and it will be the last time. I’ll never let him go back. Never.”

No arrests have been made yet in either of these cases.

Police say they’re currently reviewing surveillance video. Anything that could be helpful, they will release to the public.

They’ve increased security near the Inner Harbor, and the Waterfront Partnership says they have a team of safety guards dedicated to work with police as well.

Anyone with information on the attacks is urged to call Baltimore police immediately.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook