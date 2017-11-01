Prosecutors Say Attacker Was ‘Consumed By Hate’

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who drove a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killed eight people was “consumed by hate and a twisted ideology.”
Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven’t responded to calls seeking comment.
Prosecutors say he was stopped a “brave” police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.
