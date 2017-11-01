Anne Arundel Co. Schools Pass New Academic Calendar; Jewish Holidays Remain

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County school board passed a new calendar for the 2018-2019 academic year Wednesday in an attempt to squeeze in 180 days class time, snow days and holidays in between Labor Day and June 15.

Academic Calendar

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Bob Mosier says little room was left for error.

“Not a lot wiggle room and some years it’s shorter than others, and so next year is a difficult one,” said Mosier.

The school board cut one parent teacher conference day, one built-in snow day and shortened spring break to three days.

“No holiday changes. We’ve always closed for Yom Kippur,” said Mosier said. “We will continue to do that.”

For students in Baltimore County, the Jewish High holidays are still in jeopardy. The board has yet to decide if class will be in session the first day of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.

“There’s substantial Jewish population of teachers, principals, staff and students. And the impact on so many of the schools would be great,” said Howard Libit of the Baltimore Jewish Council in a previous interview.

Parents are worried about the number of students and staff that would stay home anyway.

“We’re not going o have enough substitutes,” said Baltimore County school parent Dayana Bergman.

The schedules could even tighter in the coming years. Labor Day in 2020 isn’t until September 7, giving schools fewer days to work with.

Baltimore County Public Schools is expected to vote on their calendar next Tuesday.

