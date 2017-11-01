Notre Dame University Hosts Festival For Empowering Young Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 300 girls from 33 area high schools converged on Notre Dame University to be inspired to become their very best selves.

Girl power was the theme at Wednesday’s WOW (Women of the World) school day, the high school version of the April festival dedicated to empowering women.

Teachers, counselors, and female students came by the bus load from schools all over, for a day of seminars, lectures, and performances.

The girls came with real-life goals.

“I’m really just looking for that thing that will bring me out of my shell,” one student said,

“I want to learn how to inspire other girls like my teachers have inspired me,” said another student

“I think I want to gain better leadership skills so I can go back to school and change the way women are perceived in the future,” a student said.

“92 percent of teenage girls would like to change something about how they look, with body weight being the highest,” said one of the speakers.

“The mission of WOW is to really capture our girls at a very young age, let them know what opportunities we have,” said Debbie Phelps, with the BCPS Education Foundation. “Let them know they’re little ambassadors and that they can do anything they set their minds to. As an educator I believe that,”

Because it’s 2017, there was a time for selfies and social media, but the hashtags come with a goal.

“Confidence in my own voice. Learning to speak for myself without being worried about what anyone else thinks,” on student said.

WOW’s motto is to celebrate women and girls as a force for positive change.

Search #wowbaltimorendu on Twitter and Instagram for more.

