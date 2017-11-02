Homeless Couple Charged In One Car Theft, Multiple Thefts From Cars

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have charged a homeless couple in multiple thefts from autos, and one theft of a vehicle.

The investigation began on September 28 when an officer was called to Honeygo Park at 9033 Honeygo Boulevard in White Marsh after a woman found the window to her Jeep broken out and her purse stolen.

An hour later the same officer responded to Perry Hall Park at 9650 Honeygo Boulevard for a theft from another car. That victim received an alert on her phone that her credit card was declined at Best Buy at 5200 Campbell Boulevard and returned to her truck and found that someone had stolen her purse.

Charles Fry, 39, and Lauren Richardson have been charged with multiple counts of theft, credit card fraud , and various other related charges resulting from a string of thefts from autos at County parks that began with the theft of a truck.

On October 11, police stopped a Ford-150 that was reported stolen out of Baltimore County. The vehicle was occupied by Fry and Richardson.

Fry stole the truck on September 2 from the NCR Trail parking lot on Paper Mill Road by using a key left in the vehicle. Items stolen from the White Marsh victims were found inside the truck along with drug paraphernalia and tools used for breaking into vehicles.

Other property was also found inside the vehicles that may be from additional thefts.

Detectives have identified similar incidents that have occurred at Honeygo Park, Perry Hall Park, and LA Fitness at 8221 Town Center Drive. It has not yet been determined if Fry and Richardson are responsible for those thefts as well.

The Baltimore County Police Department warns citizens not to leave valuables in their vehicles, locked or unlocked, and never to leave a key to the vehicle or another vehicle inside a car. Places like Gunpowder Park or NCR Trail parking lots where vehicles are left for long periods of time are target rich environments for thieves like Fry and Richardson.

Police also encourage people to pay special attention to anyone walking around a parking lot that doesn’t appear to have a specific purpose for being there. It should be noted that parks like Honeygo and Perry Hall are used for childrens’ sports and both were highly populated when these two thefts occurred.

Baltimore County ask’s that you remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings; reporting anyone who appears out of place or involved in any suspicious activity. For more information on how to keep your possessions safe from thieves check out the Baltimore County Police website Safety Tips.

