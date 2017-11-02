Man Shot In Head During Maryland Office Park Shooting Leaves Hospital: ‘A Miracle’

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man shot in the head during a work place shooting last month in Harford County, Maryland has been released from the hospital and he called it a “miracle.”

When he was wheeled out of the hospital Thursday, it was obvious Enoc Sosa was overwhelmed with gratitude.

“The lord give a second chance, a miracle. Do you believe in miracles? Look at me, a miracle,” Sosa said.

Sosa was shot in the head and lived to talk about it. He is one of the survivors of a tragic workplace shooting in Hartford County.

RELATED: 911 Calls From Edgewood Office Park Shooting Shows Chaos That Erupted

“If you pray with faith, the lord can hear you and he can help you, make you stronger. And what do not kill you make you stronger,” Sosa said. “Thanks to everybody, the wishes coming true, all the prayers coming through and the lord hears everybody pray.”

Two thumbs up! Enoc Sosa was shot in head in Edgewood workplace shooting. He’s been released from the hospital! He says he blessed. pic.twitter.com/QGZwkIJjxD — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) November 2, 2017

Sosa had critical injuries, after the gunman opened fire on workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood. Three people were killed.

An employee at the company, Radee Prince, has been charged with murder.

Sosa told WJZ he’s stunned something like this could happen.

“Because it’s crazy, nightmares, still thinking my other friends…” he said.

Sosa was in the hospital for two weeks. When he walked out of these doors on Thursday, his wife was right by his side, and wiped away tears of joy.

“And I thought this is it, I’m going to have, like pull the plug, and then all of a sudden he was better , moving his arms, blinking and nodding his head and i started getting more and more hopeful and then they pulled the tube out and he hasn’t shut up since, he’s just been talking,” said Enoc’s wife Any Sosa.

Sosa praised the Shock Trauma staff who were there during some of the darkest days of his life, and after two long weeks, he’s going home to his four children.

“You better go home and tell your kids how much you love them because if you got kids, and you get in this situation and you find out how much you love them, I tell you what, they get your tears, they get your tears,” Sosa said.

A second victim, Jose Gillen, was also taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition. The hospital has not given a update on his condition.

The suspect, Radee Prince also faces attempted murder charges in Delaware. Prosecutors say he’ll be tried there first because if he’s convicted, he has guaranteed life without parole.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook