Maryland Lottery Scratch-Off Players Win Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity With Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Ten lucky Baltimore fans and their guests are flying to Wisconsin to see the Ravens take on the Green Bay Packers, thanks to the Maryland Lottery.

The fans with the winning scratch-off tickets won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

All of the winner and their guest were briefed Thursday on the itinerary for the trip.

“It was a $2 scratch ticket,” said Ravens fan Latanya Collier. “One $2 scratch ticket that I entered, So I was just in awe when I found out I won. We don’t have anything to worry about. We just go and they take care of everything and I am super excited.”

“She is taking me because I am the big sister, and if she doesn’t take me, she knows she is going to get it!” Loretta Collier said.

“This is the ninth year that we’ve had a partnership with the Baltimore Ravens, and one of the prizes we’ve given out is an away trip with the team,” said a lottery official. “Our winners are very excited for this trip. VIP treatment the entire time from start to finish.”

“Just can’t wait to go, and take my daughter!” one man said.

“I got the phone call while he was at work, and I called him up at work and said ‘you are so lucky!'” Alora May said.

The fans fly with the players on Nov. 18 and received $500.

The Ravens play the Packers on November 19.

Lottery officials say say two tickets are still out there with Ravens prizes, including season tickets.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook