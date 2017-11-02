Weather Blog: Very Warm Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very warm Thursday, to be followed by one more!

We reached 76 today which is normal for May 25! On Friday, some morning fog will give way to some sun, then a few showers after 5 p.m.

Cooler air will move in for Saturday and lots of clouds as well.

It will get warmer on Sunday and Monday, and some showers may be lurking around. A warm but wet Monday, will be followed by a cooling trend next week.

Have a nice weekend.

