Aberdeen Council To Have Special Meeting On Stadium’s Future

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Aberdeen City Council will meet in a special session on Monday to discuss the future of Ripken Stadium. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The announcement from city hall says the open session will be for the “methodology to dispose of Aberdeen’s municipal stadium.

Last month, Mayor Patrick McGrady and three of the four council members signed and released a statement saying they favored ending city ownership of the stadium. On Wednesday, the mayor said he has received some expressions of interest.

On October 23, the mayor and the council voted to hire a Pennsylvania consulting firm to determine the useful life of the stadium.

The upcoming meeting comes as city officials said they offered to sell the stadium to Tufton Group LLC, which owns the Aberdeen IronBirds minor league baseball team for $1 to provide certain tax advantages.

Tufton’s owners, Cal Ripken Jr. and Bill Ripken rejected the offer.

The city council has also announced its intentions to close the session for the purpose of “contract negotiations.”

Monday’s meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.. The announcement says it will be closed under “Statutory Authority to consider a matter of concerns the proposal for a business or industrial organization to locate, expand, or remain in the State.”

