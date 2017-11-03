Aberdeen Council To Have Special Meeting On Stadium’s Future

Filed Under: Aberdeen, Aberdeen Ironbirds, Cal Ripken Jr, Mayor Patrick McGrady, Ripken Stadium, Tufton Group LLC

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Aberdeen City Council will meet in a special session on Monday to discuss the future of Ripken Stadium. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The announcement from city hall says the open session will be for the “methodology to dispose of Aberdeen’s municipal stadium.

Last month, Mayor Patrick McGrady and three of the four council members signed and released a statement saying they favored ending city ownership of the stadium. On Wednesday, the mayor said he has received some expressions of interest.

On October 23, the mayor and the council voted to hire a Pennsylvania consulting firm to determine the useful life of the stadium.

The upcoming meeting comes as city officials said they offered to sell the stadium to Tufton Group LLC, which owns the Aberdeen IronBirds minor league baseball team for $1 to provide certain tax advantages.

Tufton’s owners, Cal Ripken Jr. and Bill Ripken rejected the offer.

The city council has also announced its intentions to close the session for the purpose of “contract negotiations.”

Monday’s meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.. The announcement says it will be closed under “Statutory Authority to consider a matter of concerns the proposal for a business or industrial organization to locate, expand, or remain in the State.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch