Reported Shooting During 1st Day Of Baltimore Ceasefire

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police reported a shooting occurred Friday afternoon, which is the first day of a ceasefire organized by Baltimore citizens.

As the annual homicide rate for Baltimore has reached 300 for the third year in a row, another ceasefire was planned for this weekend.

Officers say around 5:10 p.m., they responded to the 1900 block of Hollins Street for a shooting. They found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The first 72-hour ceasefire of the year was scheduled for August 4 through August 6, but two people were gunned down that weekend within city limits.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

